Letters

LETTER: Consider higher housing costs an ‘investment’

LETTER: Who will enforce new Clark County street vendor rules?
LETTER: Nevadans need answers for 911 outage
People line up to purchase lottery tickets for the drawing of the Powerball lottery at the Blue ...
LETTER: Nevada needs a lottery to boost education funding
LETTER: Sonia Sotomayor, retirement and race
Sia Stewart Conway, Massachusetts
April 25, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The assertion that complying with government regulations adds 23.8 percent to the cost of the average house is a serious misunderstanding of economics when the cost of environmental degradation isn’t accounted for (“Biden’s climate change policy is making housing less affordable,” April 19 e-commentary). Focusing on the cost of energy-efficient building regulations without acknowledging the financial impacts of climate change is short-sighted.

The long-term payoff of energy efficiency standards in construction will not just be in lower energy costs, it will also be in helping to achieve a livable climate. What’s the real price tag of an “affordable” house that’s more vulnerable to devastating storms, floods, heat, wildfires and droughts intensified by a warming climate? Cutting corners today will result in inflated expenses tomorrow as we battle increasing climate emergencies. That’s not affordable for anyone. The cost of inaction is too high.

LETTER: Sonia Sotomayor, retirement and race
Joseph Craig Kanab, Utah

Using race to justify or condemn the action of others is simply wrong and, some would say, the definition of racism. We are all one people.

LETTER: Is there another Joe Biden out there?
Darlene Nix Henderson

Both the front-runner presidential candidates should step aside and give us some choices who are younger and have fresh ideas to get us out of the $35 trillion debt.

LETTER: Deciphering progressive jargon
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

I noticed recently that euphemisms are commonly used by progressives in order to make the agenda they support seem less harsh or unpleasant.

LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court on student loans
Bruce A. Kesselman Las Vegas

Biden is constantly harping on how Trump is a threat to democracy and will be a dictator, eliminating our freedoms. It is Biden, however, who has proven himself the dictator who is threatening democracy.

