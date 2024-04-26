LETTER: Consider higher housing costs an ‘investment’

The assertion that complying with government regulations adds 23.8 percent to the cost of the average house is a serious misunderstanding of economics when the cost of environmental degradation isn’t accounted for (“Biden’s climate change policy is making housing less affordable,” April 19 e-commentary). Focusing on the cost of energy-efficient building regulations without acknowledging the financial impacts of climate change is short-sighted.

The long-term payoff of energy efficiency standards in construction will not just be in lower energy costs, it will also be in helping to achieve a livable climate. What’s the real price tag of an “affordable” house that’s more vulnerable to devastating storms, floods, heat, wildfires and droughts intensified by a warming climate? Cutting corners today will result in inflated expenses tomorrow as we battle increasing climate emergencies. That’s not affordable for anyone. The cost of inaction is too high.