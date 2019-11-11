56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Constitution doesn’t prohibit a partisan impeachment

Steve Danning Las Vegas
November 10, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Kim Riley claims in her Thursday letter that the Founding Fathers intended impeachment to occur only in “extreme bipartisan cases.” Nothing in the Constitution supports this.

To the contrary, the Constitution permits the commencement of impeachment proceedings against a president by a simple majority vote of the 435 members of the House. Impeachment would proceed even if the House vote was 218-216 in favor of impeachment, and even if the vote was predominately or exclusively along party lines.

If the Founding Fathers had intended that impeachment proceed only in “extreme bipartisan cases,” they would have included a provision in the Constitution specifying a threshold higher than a simple majority for the vote in the House.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
LETTER: Impeachment editorial was right on target
Michael DeMarchis Linda DeMarchis Fort Wayne, Indiana

The current proceedings are indeed an unprecedented attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election.

(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
LETTER: Workers of the world unite!
By Bobby Morrow, Boulder City

Anti-American, robber-baron corporations pillage and demoralize our nation.