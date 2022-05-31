76°F
LETTER: Constitutional originalism threatens our rights

Linda Clocks Las Vegas
May 30, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
A copy of the U.S. Constitution. (Washington Post photo by Matt McClain)
When our U.S. Constitution was written, there was no telephone, TV or internet. Does that mean we cannot have laws preventing their misuse?

When the Constitution was written, women did not have the vote — anywhere. Does that mean a woman’s right to vote should be invalidated? Or any other women’s rights?

When the Constitution was written, holding people — human beings — in bondage was acceptable. Does that mean that slavery today is just fine and condoned?

“Constitutional originalism” is the theory that only the original “intention” of the original framers of our Constitution can be upheld — today — by the Supreme Court in 2022. Constitutional originalism is inexcusably wrong. We cannot let the Supreme Court hijack our rights.

