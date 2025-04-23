LETTER: Controversy at the IRS

Regarding the IRS’s acting commissioner’s sudden departure (Friday Review-Journal): Normally, the treasury secretary selects his top staff, so Scott Bessent was right to be upset that Elon Musk did “an end run” around him. Still, I wish that, in this particular instance, he would have swallowed his pride, talked to President Donald Trump in private and kept Gary Shapley on in his new position. Mr. Bessent and Mr. Trump could have agreed that Mr. Musk would never pick Mr. Bessent’s staff moving forward.

Back to Mr. Shapley: His grit was evident when he and another colleague bravely testified against the son of the president of the United States. In the end, Mr. Shapley was proven right. For that alone he deserves to be promoted.