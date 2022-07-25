97°F
LETTER: Convert shuttered Station hotel rooms to affordable housing

Kelden Engel Henderson
July 24, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Fiesta hotel-casino photographed on Monday, May 18, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The shortage of low-income housing is affecting communities across Nevada and the nation. Despite efforts to combat this problem, limited corporate interest and rising construction costs remain persistent roadblocks. A recent development, however, presents an opportunity to increase affordable housing inventory in Southern Nevada.

Station Casinos just announced its intent to demolish three of its shuttered properties. These buildings — Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho and Fiesta Henderson — have more than 500 units total. Each unit represent a chance to provide affordable housing. Hotel-to-apartment conversions have seen success in Reno.

In Southern Nevada, the end of an era for these locals casinos can represent a new dawn for addressing the affordable housing crisis. The time is now for the state, local municipalities and nonprofit agencies to approach Station Casinos about acquiring the hotel components of these properties and converting them to much-needed, low-income housing.

