LETTER: Cool Las Vegas August means nothing for climate change

1. The world's tallest thermometer in Baker, Calif., reads 95 degrees as drivers make their way from Southern California to Las Vegas on Friday, May 27, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It is, perhaps, ironic that the Review-Journal on Sept. 1 published a letter headlined “Local cooling” that used the abnormally low temperatures during August to slam Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s efforts to combat climate change. It is ironic because on that same day, Las Vegas temperatures reached 110 degrees and the record-setting temperatures continued.

NVEnergy was forced to plead with customers to reduce electricity use. Using one aberrant month of lower-than-average temperatures to deny climate change is happening is wrong, especially in light of your Aug. 22 article “Las Vegas stays cool in August thanks to monsoon storms.”

Sen. Cortez Masto should be applauded for her efforts to combat climate change, and any candidate who denies that climate change is a reality should not be elected to office.