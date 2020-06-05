LETTER: Cops allow looting but arrest business owners opending during pandemic

A group of dancers perform during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

As I see it, the real victim, George Floyd, fades into the background, his name now being used only to excuse other horrific acts — that is, rioting, looting, burning and destroying other innocent people and property.

The mayors and governors of some of the states now back off of “protecting” the public, while just a short while ago, in the name of “protecting the public,” they were more than willing to send the police if you dared to open your business or go with your child to play in the park.

Seems like the priorities of a surreal world.