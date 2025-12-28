LETTER: Cops put their lives on the line to protect and serve

Not a day passes in Las Vegas that the headlines don’t include a diverse number of articles reflecting the Metropolitan Police Department involvement to keep this growing area safe for its residents. From car and motorcycle crashes, car chases, shootings, robberies and domestic violence, Metro officers respond and perform their jobs to protect the citizens and enforce the law, while working to balance their human side with residents and the millions of visitors annually.

can think of few other professions where you are literally required to put your life on the line every day to maintain safety and peace. And when they are required to act and fulfill their duties, their actions and responses are closely scrutinized, with every action questioned to the smallest detail. They are required to make split-second decisions on how they best address and respond to an endless variety of situations they are confronted with to assure they administer the law, down to the most minute detail.

I was taught from a young age that respect for those in law enforcement was expected, and that if you were ever in a situation where an officer gave you an order, you followed it … period. Officers are unfortunately confronted with an increasing amount of situations where that is not the norm, but the contrary. I believe their jobs have become increasingly difficult due to a lack of respect for those trying to maintain everyone’s safety.

My hats off to every police officer who calls Las Vegas home and who does his or her best every day.