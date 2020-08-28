LETTER: Coronavirus and scary statistics

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The front page of the Review-Journal’s Saturday Nevada section proclaims “849 new COVID cases in Nevada … the highest one day total in a week.” Scary, right?

But read the final paragraph and you will find the following in the otherwise formulaic mix: “Most people who contract COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover after about two week.”

Sounds like what happens when one contracts the flu, right? Yet for this, we continue to keep bars, schools and even fitting rooms closed and other establishments open only to a level that has forced massive layoffs and permanent closings resulting in even greater numbers of those unemployed and financially ruined.

Meanwhile, continued and mostly unfounded — according to that final paragraph — fear of COVID’s devastating effects on the masses determines the now bleak-looking future for our city, county and state. Now that’s truly sick.