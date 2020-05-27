91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Coronavirus and the wonder of home-schooling

John Turzer Henderson
May 26, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

One of the positive results from COVID-19 is home-schooling as a viable option. For many years, Nevada and the Clark County School District ranked near the bottom nationwide in student achievement. A high percentage of CCSD high school graduates are ill-equipped for college or the real world. The school closures opened up the possibilities of online learning for students and parents.

In his May 21 commentary, John Stossel points out that studies have found “children who are home-schooled get much better academic and social results than kids in government schools. They also do better in college and are less likely to drink or do drugs.” With these benefits in hand, parents can Google “home schooling education tools and curriculum.”

While home-schooling is not for everyone, the possibilities for learning at home at your own pace and the advantages are endless.

MOST READ
1
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday
2
Sisolak to discuss next phase of Nevada’s reopening plan
Sisolak to discuss next phase of Nevada’s reopening plan
3
10 Las Vegas hotels set to host tourists sick with coronavirus
10 Las Vegas hotels set to host tourists sick with coronavirus
4
Casinos ready to open doors, tourists ready to return to Las Vegas
Casinos ready to open doors, tourists ready to return to Las Vegas
5
LETTER: President Trump makes idle threat against Nevada
LETTER: President Trump makes idle threat against Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST