LETTER: Coronavirus and the wonder of home-schooling

One of the positive results from COVID-19 is home-schooling as a viable option. For many years, Nevada and the Clark County School District ranked near the bottom nationwide in student achievement. A high percentage of CCSD high school graduates are ill-equipped for college or the real world. The school closures opened up the possibilities of online learning for students and parents.

In his May 21 commentary, John Stossel points out that studies have found “children who are home-schooled get much better academic and social results than kids in government schools. They also do better in college and are less likely to drink or do drugs.” With these benefits in hand, parents can Google “home schooling education tools and curriculum.”

While home-schooling is not for everyone, the possibilities for learning at home at your own pace and the advantages are endless.