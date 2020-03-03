LETTER: Coronavirus and Trump Derangement Syndrome

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

When President Donald Trump formed a task force of medical experts in January to combat the coronavirus, Democrats said he didn’t know what he was doing. When he restricted flights from China and stepped up airport security of arriving passengers, they called it racist. Now he is asking for additional funding to combat this growing international problem, and they say it’s not enough.

I’m wondering what’s worse, coronavirus or Trump Derangement Syndrome?