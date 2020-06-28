LETTER: Coronavirus cases surging in Nevada, elsewhere

NIAID-RML via AP

Re: “Clark County records 288 new COVID-19 cases as death toll hits 400,” June 22 Review-Journal:

How tragic for our country that there are still people who just don’t understand how serious this pandemic is and how simple measures such as wearing a face mask, practicing better hygiene and social distancing can go a long way toward reducing the spread. The fact that other nations have been witnessing a decrease in their daily cases whereas we have seen a resurgence in coronavirus cases, is our national shame.

America is at a critical crossroads. Either we will learn to cooperate for the common good of our society by putting aside our differences and selfishness, or we will all pay a heavy price as our nation crumbles into chaos. I worry that all of the sacrifices made during the past few months to slow the spread of the coronavirus will have been for nothing and far more draconian measures will be forced upon us as the situation gets even more desperate. We’ve got to take this pandemic seriously. We can’t afford to be lax anymore.