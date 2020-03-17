60°F
Letters

LETTER: Coronavirus exposing folly of certain economic policies

Timothy James Underwood Las Vegas
March 16, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated March 16, 2020 - 9:05 pm

The consequences of COVID-19 are teaching nations to stop weakening their economies for cronyism and redistributive purposes. Wise nations should stop victimizing their people and drastically cut their destabilizing tax rates and abolish narrow-interest regulations that have the unintended consequences of financially weakening societies so, when an act of God occurs, the entire world economy is threatened.

COVID-19 is a wake-up call: Stop strangling your economies, stupid.

