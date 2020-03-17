LETTER: Coronavirus highlights how we have become a selfish and cowardly people

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

I have seen the polio crisis, the flu in countless forms and children who became ill and were forced to spend their lives in iron lungs. Through all these crises, we Americans pulled together. The media and both political parties worked together to keep the public calm.

The coronavirus crisis is a reflection of what we have become: a selfish and cowardly people. We blame each other rather then work together for the common good. Sure, you’re scared, but think how your children feel. We need to be pillars of strength for them. Panic will break us, not the virus.

Our ancestors survived the Spanish flu, which killed millions worldwide. But they had courage.They did not have the tech or doctors we have today. Courage and faith will get us through this.