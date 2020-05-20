67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Coronavirus lockdown protesters endangering others

G. Harry Ransom Las Vegas
May 19, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Attention all you protesters of the safe and sane COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Why are you trying to thwart these guidelines that are designated for your own best interests? We’re talking life and death, and you don’t have the right to endanger me and mine. And please explain how brandishing military weapons might hasten a reversal of your so-called loss of freedom?

In the May 15 Review-Journal, the man holding up the huge misspelled “Freeedom!” sign at the Michigan Capitol should change those errors to read “Freedumb!”

Hey, it’s really simple: Six feet apart — or six feet under. You’re a long time dead.

MOST READ
1
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely; 400 to lose jobs
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely; 400 to lose jobs
2
MGM to reopen first US properties Monday
MGM to reopen first US properties Monday
3
Las Vegas Strip casinos will miss Memorial Day crowds this year
Las Vegas Strip casinos will miss Memorial Day crowds this year
4
‘Twilight’ actor Boyce, girlfriend found dead in Las Vegas
‘Twilight’ actor Boyce, girlfriend found dead in Las Vegas
5
Las Vegas’ underground house is for sale again — for $18M
Las Vegas’ underground house is for sale again — for $18M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST