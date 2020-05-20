LETTER: Coronavirus lockdown protesters endangering others

Attention all you protesters of the safe and sane COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Why are you trying to thwart these guidelines that are designated for your own best interests? We’re talking life and death, and you don’t have the right to endanger me and mine. And please explain how brandishing military weapons might hasten a reversal of your so-called loss of freedom?

In the May 15 Review-Journal, the man holding up the huge misspelled “Freeedom!” sign at the Michigan Capitol should change those errors to read “Freedumb!”

Hey, it’s really simple: Six feet apart — or six feet under. You’re a long time dead.