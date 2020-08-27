LETTER: Coronavirus myths?

What is Victor Joecks trying to tell us in his Aug. 21 column (“Don’t believe these three COVID myths”)? Is he trying to convince us he is so smart that he has figured out who is vulnerable and who is not from the pandemic?

Has he bothered to look at the faces of those who have died from the disease? Has he looked at the face of the 8-year-old girl in Ohio or the 35-year-old school teacher in Mississippi? Is he really asking us to ignore the fact that on some days last week 1,000 more people in this country died of the pandemic?

Enough already.

We simply are tired of people such as President Donald Trump and Mr. Joecks telling us that the deaths are not there or — worse yet — that they don’t matter. They do matter.

Each death is someone’s father, mother, grandparent, or child. Each person who died or will die has a face. Each deserves to be mourned.