LETTER: Coronavirus not the only pandemic

(The Associated Press)

The national deficit is projected to reach $4 trillion this year with no end in sight. It no longer is just one political party that embraces spending. It’s like a political spending epidemic.

It’s been said, “Don’t worry, our grandkids will pay it off.” Well, I think the time is now. A possible solution: a national lottery with the proceeds going to the debt. It probably wouldn’t work because once politicians smell money, they can’t seem to keep from spending it.