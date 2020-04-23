75°F
Letters

LETTER: Coronavirus not the only pandemic

Jack Oliver Las Vegas
April 22, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The national deficit is projected to reach $4 trillion this year with no end in sight. It no longer is just one political party that embraces spending. It’s like a political spending epidemic.

It’s been said, “Don’t worry, our grandkids will pay it off.” Well, I think the time is now. A possible solution: a national lottery with the proceeds going to the debt. It probably wouldn’t work because once politicians smell money, they can’t seem to keep from spending it.

