49°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Corporate subsidies and student loan forgiveness

Paul Aizley Las Vegas
March 6, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Thirty-one million dollars for Harry Reid International Airport and $330 million for Tesla, but just suggest giving college students a break on their loans and some are adamant, “No way!” Why not consider that forgiving the student loans would be an investment in our kids?

Some prefer “we the corporations,” but I prefer “we the people.”

MOST READ
1
Titus taking a swing at archaic tax reporting threshold for slots
Titus taking a swing at archaic tax reporting threshold for slots
2
PT’s owner selling distributed gaming operation for $322.5M
PT’s owner selling distributed gaming operation for $322.5M
3
Rising temperatures may put winter in rear view mirror for Las Vegas
Rising temperatures may put winter in rear view mirror for Las Vegas
4
CARTOONS: The one good reason to still wear a mask
CARTOONS: The one good reason to still wear a mask
5
215 Beltway set for widening project near I-15
215 Beltway set for widening project near I-15
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada State Legislature Building in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Highway robbery!
Curtis Williams Henderson

Another year, another $500 to keep a license plate on my very common car here in Nevada. It’s ridiculous.

More stories for you
LETTER: Time to burst China’s balloon
LETTER: Time to burst China’s balloon
CARTOON: It’s a bird! It’s a plane!
CARTOON: It’s a bird! It’s a plane!
LETTER: So Republicans are uneducated sheep? Well, Democrats are elitist busybodies.
LETTER: So Republicans are uneducated sheep? Well, Democrats are elitist busybodies.
LETTER: Raising real estate taxes in Nevada during a down market
LETTER: Raising real estate taxes in Nevada during a down market
LETTER: Moving water from the Mississippi isn’t feasible
LETTER: Moving water from the Mississippi isn’t feasible
LETTER: Harris goes to Nichols memorial
LETTER: Harris goes to Nichols memorial