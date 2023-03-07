LETTER: Corporate subsidies and student loan forgiveness

Thirty-one million dollars for Harry Reid airport but just suggest giving college students a break on their loans and some are adamant, “No way!”

(Getty Images)

Thirty-one million dollars for Harry Reid International Airport and $330 million for Tesla, but just suggest giving college students a break on their loans and some are adamant, “No way!” Why not consider that forgiving the student loans would be an investment in our kids?

Some prefer “we the corporations,” but I prefer “we the people.”