LETTER: Corporate taxation is a myth

(Getty Images)

I read with interest how the politicians are going to raise taxes on corporations (Sunday Review-Journal). I suppose it’s possible a lot of politicians really think corporations pay taxes. If so, they are not very bright.

Corporations never have and never will pay taxes of any kind. They simply add their tax bill to the price of goods and services. You and I pay those taxes hidden in the cost of the goods and services we purchase. The corporations, rather than paying tax, simply collect it from the consuming public and pass it along to the government.

If corporate taxes are raised, the price of their goods and services go up as well. There’s nothing wrong with that, as it’s simply the way things work in the real world. But politicians should at least be honest with us as to who is really paying for those tax hikes.