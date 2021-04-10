LETTER: Corporate taxes and American competitiveness

Ramirez cartoon shows only one side of the story.

I’m responding to Michael Ramirez’s April 7 editorial cartoon on American competitiveness. If an increase in corporate taxes hurts the economy and global competitiveness while increasing costs, wouldn’t huge tax breaks for corporations improve the U.S. economy and global competitiveness while decreasing consumer costs?

I certainly didn’t see that result from Donald Trump’s big tax break for corporations. Shouldn’t it work both ways?