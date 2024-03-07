57°F
Letters

LETTER: Corruption in the courtroom?

John Neiman Las Vegas
March 6, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
There was a recent hearing in a Fulton County, Georgia, courtroom with District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade, who were under a microscope as to their relationship and perhaps conflict of interest. Judge Scott McAfee is to rule if they should be disqualified from being the lead prosecutors of the Trump v. Georgia election interference case.

And then we have our Supreme Court, with a member who has received thousands of dollars of undeclared gifts and travel and yet fails to recuse himself from cases, especially those involving Donald Trump. Clarence Thomas has repeatedly failed to report a multitude of high-value gifts along with the fact that his wife, Gini, has a documented close relationship with Mr. Trump and the effort to overturn the 2020 election.

So where does the real corruption lie, in Fulton County or in our nation’s highest court?

