LETTER: Cortez Masto can’t run from abortion issue

​Steve Dorsey Mesquite
March 8, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer did Nevadans a great service last week. By pushing for a vote on a bill that would allow abortion on demand at any time, even up to the moment of birth, and would override state laws, he forced the members of the Senate to take a public position. Our own Sen. Cortez Masto voted in favor of this abomination, so everyone should keep this in mind when the election rolls around in November. Thank you, Sen. Schumer.

