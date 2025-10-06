LETTER: Cortez Masto shows some courage

Regarding Wednesday’s “Shutdown begins as Congress, Trump fail to reach a deal”: I’m not too surprised that the government shut down. Or that Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen — who throughout her campaign promoted herself as the most bipartisan member of the Senate — voted with her Democratic colleagues.

What I am surprised about — indeed, delightfully surprised — is that Sen. Caroline Cortez Masto showed real bipartisanship and voted with the GOP to keep the government open. Brava to her.