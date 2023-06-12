76°F
Letters

LETTER: Could there be a reason for slow ambulance response times?

Richard Kimmell Las Vegas
June 11, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - Heat rising from the pavement distorts the images of cars as they drive through road construction along Boulder HIghway in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2010. JOHN LOCHER/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

So Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft is displeased with private ambulance response times (Wednesday Review-Journal). Now what could be the cause of such delays? It couldn’t be that stretches of Spring Mountain, Flamingo, Harmon, Tropicana, Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval, Charleston, Oakey, Rancho, Eastern, Summerlin Parkway, Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 are all under construction at the same time, could it?

Then there are all the daily, unannounced pop-up lane closures throughout the valley that cause further congestion. Add in the poorly synchronized traffic signals, and the Las Vegas metro area has become one big traffic jam with extremely limited accessibility for valley drivers, much less emergency vehicles.

If only there were some kind of transportation department or regional transportation commission that could act as ombudsman to coordinate and schedule road projects and lane closures to lessen the impacts to traffic flow.

