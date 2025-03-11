LETTER: Counting the days until Trump’s four years are up

Is this the kind of country America voted for a few short months ago? One that embraces a murderous dictator and abandons a heroic friend? One that has heartless billionaires enrich themselves and take away support for struggling people in this country and around the world? One that promises to control inflation and then imposes tariffs that will increase inflation and start a destructive trade war?

There has to be some buyers remorse — if not now, then soon.

Mr. Trump says he wants to be king. Few take him seriously. I do. He would not hesitate to break any law or destroy any institution. And the spineless members of my own party wouldn’t say a word. I hope we have only four more years to live through. Counting the days.