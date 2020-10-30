62°F
Letters

LETTER: Counting those in the country illegally distorts the census

Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas
October 29, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The Second Amendment states that the federal government shall not infringe upon the rights of its citizens to keep and bear arms. As written, the Constitution does not restrict any citizen’s right. Yet, common-sense laws have been enacted to restrict a citizen’s Second Amendment rights.

On Oct. 22, a panel of three federal judges in California ruled that President Donald Trump’s order in July to exclude illegal aliens from the being counted in the census is unlawful and unconstitutional. Apparently, like the Second Amendment, there are no restrictions on who should be included in the census. So those here illegally have something to say on the number of representatives a district may have in the House and the amount of federal dollars that flow back to districts. I guess the rationale is that illegal residents need the goods and services provided by their state and local governments.

Although most of these illegal aliens are hard-working, honest, taxpaying people, they should not have a say in congressional proportional representation. Similar to the common-sense laws passed to make exceptions to the Second Amendment, Congress should enact legislation prohibiting the count of illegal aliens in the U.S. census.

