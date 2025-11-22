LETTER: County bypasses voters to extend fuel tax

As Barney Fife would say, “Surprise, surprise, surprise.” And yet everyone knew it was no surprise. Your Wednesday article “County extends inflation adjustment for fuel tax,” is so apropos for today’s political climate.

Our politicians are dumb, blind and totally deaf with their heads in the clouds and still can’t recognize that the American public is fed up with their shenanigans. I remember that the Clark County gasoline tax increase, that was set to an inflation measure, was supposed to sunset unless it was brought before the voters. Yet the Clark County Commission doubled the time span that was agreed upon. Did residents vote for that? No. As usual, just another lie to trick the populace into allowing another tax that, from inception, the politicians had absolutely no intention of ever discontinuing. Once they get their hands in your pocket, they refuse to take them out.

Let this be a valuable lesson to all those who have moved to Las Vegas from New York, Rhode Island or California because of their high taxes and prices they voted for there. We are just as gullible as you have been, and Nevada’s politicians are no different than the ones you ran from. Why? Because they are just as greedy and are such practiced liars.

Time to clean house. Burn me once, shame on you. Burn me twice, shame on me.