LETTER: County Commission District F is a mess

In regard to the election next year for the District F Clark County Commission seat currently held by the very unpopular and seemingly unscrupulous Justin Jones. It is shocking that he is even considering running again.

That being said, Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victor Seaman, who has announced her candidacy for the commission seat, is far from the answer and could even be worse, if that is possible. She has ties to the owner of many problematic homes in District F that have been turned into party homes. Daily, there are multiple reports of problems coming from these homes on the code enforcement website. But it seems that their hands are tied because nothing gets better.

The problems created in the area are overwhelming, and Victor Seaman is not the answer. Neither is Justin Jones.