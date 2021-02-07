49°F
Letters

LETTER: County Commission has too much time on its hands

Linda Morelli Las Vegas
February 6, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las V ...
The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

I read the Wednesday Review-Journal article about the proposal to rename McCarran International Airport. It seems so senseless to even be discussing this idea at a time when people are losing their homes and businesses. People are homeless. People are literally starving.

Yet Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom is trying once more to get the commission on board with this idea. Seriously? Don’t the people who voted for these selfish individuals see that these commissioners don’t give a damn for the people of Nevada?

The millions of dollars for the renaming should be used to help the people of Nevada. They need to get their priorities straight. People are suffering.

THE LATEST
President Joe Biden signs executive orders. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Joe Biden as dictator in chief
Forrest Henry North Las Vegas

How ironic. Joe Biden gave a interview in October of last year. He stated that a president who rules by executive orders is a dictator.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Biden reaches out to GOP on COVID relief bill
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

President Joe Biden’s invitation for 10 Republican senators to the White House to negotiate yet another COVID-19 relief bill was all show.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Try a neutral name for the airport
Ron Moers Henderson

So Democrats want to change the name of McCarran International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport. I’ve a better idea.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Steps to clean up Nevada’s voter rolls
Rose Bright Las Vegas

Who would oppose clean voter registration rolls? I call upon state legislators to appoint an individual in each county to be responsible for up-to-date registration rolls.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Conservatives should give public school teachers respect
Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas

Why is it that so many conservative Republicans feel the need to demonize school teachers whenever they want to discuss school choice, unions or any other issue involving teachers?

In this July 20, 2017 file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for h ...
LETTER: O.J. Simpson gets his COVID shot
James Hutkin Henderson

What is the motivation for a four-column headline and article about O.J. receiving the COVID vaccine?

(Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Encore vaccination center does it right
Holly Jacquot Henderson

Why doesn’t the Southern Nevada Health District observe and emulate UMC/Encore’s COVID vaccination procedures?