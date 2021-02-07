LETTER: County Commission has too much time on its hands

I read the article about the proposal to rename McCarran International Airport. It seems so senseless to even be discussing this idea at a time when people are losing their homes and businesses.

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

I read the Wednesday Review-Journal article about the proposal to rename McCarran International Airport. It seems so senseless to even be discussing this idea at a time when people are losing their homes and businesses. People are homeless. People are literally starving.

Yet Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom is trying once more to get the commission on board with this idea. Seriously? Don’t the people who voted for these selfish individuals see that these commissioners don’t give a damn for the people of Nevada?

The millions of dollars for the renaming should be used to help the people of Nevada. They need to get their priorities straight. People are suffering.