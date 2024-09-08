LETTER: County commissioners and political integrity

I’ve lived in this city since 1971 and have seen several corrupt county commissioners come and go. Some were actually indicted for the ill-gotten gains while in “service” to the citizens of Clark County. Others simply faded off into the sunset with, I’m sure, some sort of golden parachute from their retirement in public “service.”

Over the past few years, we’ve seen the Raiders come to town and the construction of the beautiful Allegiant Stadium, the addition of the Vegas Golden Knights along with the Las Vegas Aces, and now the A’s will be coming to town and a baseball stadium built on the Strip. And then Formula 1 came to town last year with the resulting terrible consequences caused by the months of construction required causing so much disruption. And we can’t forgot the necessity of changing the name of the airport from honoring one discredited politician to honoring another (Harry Reid) who may or may not be favorably thought of depending on one’s political point of view.

I’ve voted in every election for the past 53 years I’ve been in this community. I do not recall ever being asked to vote on any one of the above items or seeing a single ballot question related to any of the above major developments. So after having read the Sept. 1 Review-Journal article regarding the commissioners’ disclosures on trips, gifts, etc. I wasn’t surprised. I will say that if I could vote in all the commission races, there are only two commissioners who would have my vote. Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Michael Naft have the integrity required to honestly serve this community.