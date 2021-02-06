LETTER: County commissioners hypocritical on proposed airport name change

So Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom wants to re-name McCarran International Airport after former Sen. Harry Reid to be more representative?

Former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., in February 2019 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Do Mr. Segerblom and the other commissioners supporting this change realize that their reasoning is hypocritical? They are bashing the late Sen. Pat McCarran for insulting those with Jewish heritage while supporting Reid, who is documented to have made disparaging remarks about Black and Hispanic Americans.

Now I’m sure both are good and decent men, so let’s look at the entirety of a man’s life and not cherry-pick offenses.

McCarren was honored because of his contribution to modern air travel and his support of the U.S. Air Force. Let’s not tear down historical markers because we are looking for perfect men. If so, we’ll have to name the Las Vegas airport after Jesus Christ.