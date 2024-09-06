LETTER: County commissioners take the voters for idiots

They must think the taxpayers who pay their salaries are dumber than dumb. Here’s a concept: They can buy their own damn tickets and turn it in as an expense.

Clark County Commissioners are paid $172,477 a year. I’m not sure what level of education each commissioner has attained, but if they aren’t smart enough to know that a $10,000 ticket to the Formula 1 VIP suite is a gift, they need to be fired. And it’s pathetic to claim they thought the seats were to “educate” them about F1. They must think the taxpayers who pay their salaries are dumber than dumb. Here’s a concept: They can buy their own damn tickets and turn it in as an expense. That will fly like a penguin.

These officials have no shame or integrity. Transparency would cost them dearly — it should cost them their jobs.