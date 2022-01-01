LETTER: County needs to act on short-term rental nuisance

Clark County is asking citizens to take a survey regarding Assembly Bill 163, which requires Clark County to regulate short-term rentals. In my opinion there should not be any short-term rentals allowed in established single-family neighborhoods.

I have two houses behind my house that were purchased for short-term rentals. While some of the renters have acted decently, too many have acted like college students in a fraternity. They often become drunk, play loud music, yell and do not respect the neighbors. I have had to call the police over unruly behavior.

Please take the survey and demand that there not be any short-term rentals in our neighborhoods. Big-time fines should be imposed on landlords who do not follow the regulations. You don’t have the right to infringe on my right to a peaceful sleep.