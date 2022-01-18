49°F
LETTER: Courtesy on the hiking trail

Mary Sue Kunz Las Vegas
January 17, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Your Sunday story on Late Nite Trailhead said bikers have the right of way because “they often are pedaling at high speeds.” According to the BLM and U.S. Forest Service, bikers are last in line for right of way precisely because of the danger they can be to others on trails because they often go fast. Equestrians always have the right of way because of the unpredictable nature of horses, and hikers come next. Bikers must always give way to others. That is the rule.

