LETTER: Coveting the Columbia River
A water diversion to the Southwest.
While the water chiefs of the seven Colorado River basin states wring hands and gnash teeth about cutbacks in supplies, the Columbia River is spilling 1.3 million acre-feet of unused water into the Pacific today thanks to frequent storms moving through the area. Why don’t our seven states marshal resources with the federal government and connect the Colorado River basin with the Columbia River basin to divert a small portion of surplus flows for the protection of the world’s most robust economy?