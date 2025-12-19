53°F
LETTER: Coveting the Columbia River

Robert Gomperz Las Vegas
December 18, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

While the water chiefs of the seven Colorado River basin states wring hands and gnash teeth about cutbacks in supplies, the Columbia River is spilling 1.3 million acre-feet of unused water into the Pacific today thanks to frequent storms moving through the area. Why don’t our seven states marshal resources with the federal government and connect the Colorado River basin with the Columbia River basin to divert a small portion of surplus flows for the protection of the world’s most robust economy?

Bill Minarik Las Vegas

Bringing California policies to the entire nation.

Andrea Sweet North Las Vegas

In his recent letter, Don Perry painted quite the rosy picture of Donald Trump’s “failures” this year. Let’s look at the real picture.

