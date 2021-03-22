57°F
Letters

LETTER: COVID coverage continues to scare people for no reason

Dave Pettengill North Las Vegas
March 21, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)

Please stop with the two pages of reporting COVID information on Sunday. It is not helpful.

It would be helpful if you would report the ages and health circumstances of the people who are coded as having died from/with COVID. Because the survival rate is more than 98 percent, your chart does nothing more than give the impression that things are still very dangerous. People are scared and for little reason.

Young people are still walking, jogging, bike riding and playing golf wearing masks. This is absurd. They need to be freed from this restriction, as do all school-age children. Our governor is AWOL when it comes to the “science” on this.

