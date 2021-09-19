LETTER: COVID hospitalization numbers aren’t what they’re cracked up to be

(Getty Images)

Stop trying to create fear about how COVID hospitalizations are overwhelming our hospitals. The Atlantic reported that a group of Harvard and other researchers recently analyzed 50,000 “COVID” patients in VA hospitals and found that 36 percent of them in 2020 had either mild symptoms or were asymptomatic — and that number has grown to almost 50 percent in 2021. Clearly, these people were not admitted for COVID.

So hospitals are calling people COVID patients when, in fact, they were admitted for other conditions. I suppose that if some of these people die, it will be easy for hospitals to be reimbursed for COVID deaths.