83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: COVID hospitalization numbers aren’t what they’re cracked up to be

Wayne Schaack Las Vegas
September 18, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Stop trying to create fear about how COVID hospitalizations are overwhelming our hospitals. The Atlantic reported that a group of Harvard and other researchers recently analyzed 50,000 “COVID” patients in VA hospitals and found that 36 percent of them in 2020 had either mild symptoms or were asymptomatic — and that number has grown to almost 50 percent in 2021. Clearly, these people were not admitted for COVID.

So hospitals are calling people COVID patients when, in fact, they were admitted for other conditions. I suppose that if some of these people die, it will be easy for hospitals to be reimbursed for COVID deaths.

MOST READ
1
Donald Trump odds to win 2024 presidential election improve again
Donald Trump odds to win 2024 presidential election improve again
2
Mount Charleston lodge ‘total loss’ after early morning blaze
Mount Charleston lodge ‘total loss’ after early morning blaze
3
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
4
Downtown Summerlin is adding a big new holiday attraction
Downtown Summerlin is adding a big new holiday attraction
5
Connecticut police officer dies in suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas
Connecticut police officer dies in suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol ...
LETTER: Protests an important part of American history
Thomas Alessio Las Vegas

I reached the age of legal adulthood in the 1960s. I witnessed protest after protest. The purpose was to make the administration listen to the issues of those protesting.

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journ ...
LETTER: Wear a mask at the gym but go maskless at the Raiders game?
Jay W. Neely Henderson

Please explain why I have to wear a mask at the gym when exercising by myself yet people are celebrated while packed together indoors maskless and screaming at the Raiders Monday night football game?

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
LETTER: Our national leaders are letting us down
John Turzer Henderson

Is anyone else upset with the daily “lessons” that our national leaders are teaching all Americans, including the leaders of tomorrow, our youth?