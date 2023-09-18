LETTER: COVID hysteria?

(Getty Images)

The headline on your Monday editorial referring to “renewed COVID-19 hysteria” is ego-tripping, Monday morning quarterbacking. The implication of previous pandemic hysteria is false.

Yes, in a perfect world, with no hurry, one should first try a most likely solution to a problem, see how that works and then the next. But not when tens of thousands are dying, hospitals are overflowing and medical staff are burning out. Then the exactly correct response is to try everything at once and sort out the good from the bad later.