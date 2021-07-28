LETTER: COVID precautions killed the seasonal flu

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (AP, File)

Where did flu go? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is being cautious with the data, but by now it is fairly clear: The flu nearly disappeared this season. There is a good summary article in the April 29 edition of Scientific American. Nearly all indicators were way down, some by a factor of 50 or more. Yes, up to 30 percent more flu vaccines were distributed, but that hardly accounts for anything.

The best explanation is that the masks, social distancing and other COVID-mitigation measures were highly effective at stopping seasonal flu transmission.

I’m sure a lot of anti-maskers or anti-vaxxers are very considerate and would never knowingly go to the market while sick and would not cough in another person’s face. The trouble is that a lot of inconsiderate people are waiting for any excuse to do nothing. These people are not strong supporters of the Constitution, they are just supporters of narcissism and laziness. And a lot of well-intentioned people don’t know when they are sick.