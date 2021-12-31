49°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: COVID relief and massive fraud

John Turzer Henderson
December 30, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

On Dec. 23, The Associated Press reported that the White House downplayed a statement by the U.S. Secret Service that “nearly $100 billion at minimum has been stolen from COVID-19 relief programs set-up to help businesses and people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic. “ While the Secret Service has arrested and prosecuted violators, the results of their efforts are miniscule ($3.5 billion) showing that there is a high percentage of success when committing financial fraud against the United States.

Our country is blessed with outstanding information technology companies. They utilize state-of-the-art hardware and software to streamline efficiency and prevent unauthorized transactions from being commonplace. Online retailers such as Amazon effectively and efficiently process hundreds of thousands of transactions daily. Sadly it appears that federal government systems lack the ability to protect our money.

Most of us remember the horrific rollout of the Obamacare website, a tragic case of the federal government failing to understand the complexity of the software and lacking personnel with the experience to roll out such a complex system. On top of that, the White House refused to hear about problems. Isn’t it time for our legislators to address the federal government’s ineptness in systems development and management and use the expertise of state-of-the-art American software and hardware companies?

MOST READ
1
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
2
Man hits nearly $100K jackpot at southeast Las Vegas casino
Man hits nearly $100K jackpot at southeast Las Vegas casino
3
Jon Gruden expresses condolences after death of John Madden
Jon Gruden expresses condolences after death of John Madden
4
Nonprofit bailed suspect out of jail 6 days before Chinatown shooting
Nonprofit bailed suspect out of jail 6 days before Chinatown shooting
5
Traffic backed up 16 miles at California-Nevada stateline
Traffic backed up 16 miles at California-Nevada stateline
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tom Hawley
LETTER: Don’t forget Tom Hawley
Karen Long Las Vegas

Upbeat “Chopper Tom” was a daily presence in many lives.

Sen. Joe Manchin speaks to reporters. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)
LETTER: Joe Manchin is a hero
Bob Wallace Las Vegas

Saving the country from Democratic extremism.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Panic over omicron
J. J. Schrader Henderson

This administration seems to want to continue the scare tactics and power grab for as long as it can.