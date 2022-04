New Jersey has more population density than Utah.

Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurse Lee Cherie Booth performs a coronavirus test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The Review-Journal’s Tuesday editorial notes that despite restrictive COVID measures, states such as New Jersey actually had worse outcomes than Utah, which took fewer COVID precautions.

The population density of Utah is 34 residents per square mile. The population density of New Jersey is 1,211 residents per square mile. Gee, can you figure this out?