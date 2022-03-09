51°F
LETTER: COVID urgency is gone

Stanley Cohen Henderson
March 8, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
I was in the supermarket recently in Sun City Anthem. I was one of three people in the store in a mask. I guess the word is that COVID-19 is over. Except the data published in Sunday’s Review-Journal say the opposite.

February had the highest number of deaths in Clark County since the vaccines have been widely available. While 75 percent of the deaths were in the unvaccinated, 25 percent were in the fully vaccinated. And of the deaths in the fully vaccinated, 75 percent were in seniors 65 and older. Shouldn’t indoor settings in senior communities be advised to require masks? The data suggest it would be an excellent idea. But the politics of that would be very unpopular. Hence, it’s not going to happen. Very sad.

