LETTER: COVID vaccine denialism isn’t a problem

Ray Ahlbrandt Henderson
November 14, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

I don’t see what all the fuss is about people not getting their COVID shots. It is a clear example of Darwin’s natural selection at work. There is an 11-times greater chance of dying of COVID if you are unvaccinated, so those refusing the shot will largely and voluntarily be removing themselves from the gene pool. The net effect will be a more intelligent American people, better able to compete in the future in an ever-changing world.

It’s a win-win situation for everyone, really. The people won’t have to get their shots, while at the same time building a stronger America.

