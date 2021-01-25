LETTER: COVID vaccines and age

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

In response to Andy Windes’ letter regarding the COVID-19 vaccination rules, I can understand his concern, especially for a family member who has health problems. But to say that just because that person potentially has X amount of years to live he she is any more important than a senior who may have less time to live is a bit selfish. No one’s life is any more important than any other in this battle.

Some sort of administering order had to be implemented. Otherwise, you would see mass confusion and uncontrolled crowds. Just try to use any of the latest new methods of booking an vaccination appointment and you will see what I mean. The various websites are bogged down or don’t have any appointments — this in just the first 12 or so hours.

The biggest problem with the governor’s strategy seems to be not enough vaccine on hand to take care of everybody at once, thus the tiered structure. If we had enough vaccine, more widespread distribution could be implemented at large facilities such as the Convention Center and Allegiant Stadium on a 24/7 basis.