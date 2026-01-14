48°F
Letters

LETTER: Creating a permission structure for hate

AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos
AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos
Ron Moore Las Vegas
January 13, 2026 - 9:02 pm
 

Political journalist Michael Kinsley wrote, “A gaffe is when a politician tells the truth — some obvious truth he isn’t supposed to say.” Nevada Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony recent committed what is known as the “Kinsley gaffe.” According to the Review-Journal, he has “led much of the public politicking” on transgender issues in the state and said in an interview that he didn’t know how many transgender athletes were playing in Nevada. In other words, the proposed constitutional amendment on transgender athletes isn’t solving a problem, it’s creating a permission structure for hate.

We live in a “show me your papers” America, requiring that brown people need to carry their proof of legal status and women need to carry their birth certificates to use public restrooms or compete in sports.

(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
RICH LOWRY: Yes, we need a $1.5 trillion defense budget
By Rich Lowry King Features

The United States needs to make sure that it is not over-investing in the weapons systems of the past, although a defense budget on the scale that Trump is discussing would relieve some pressure from these choices.

Smoke rises from a dock after explosions were heard at La Guaira port, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan ...
LETTER: It’s all about the oil
Paul Costantino Mesquite

Trump is against “regime change” — until he isn’t.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Woe, thy name is Raider fan
Mark Evans Las Vegas

I hope Pete Carroll ends up with a team that respects him and gives him all of the parts needed to be successful.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López waves as he leaves the vice president&# ...
LETTER: In the streets, for and against Maduro
Tim Hicks Las Vegas

Can someone explain to me why, with the capture of Nicolas Maduro, the people in Venezuela are celebrating while the people in America are protesting and demanding his release?

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, left. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
LETTER: On Maduro and Putin
Fred Bilello Laughlin

Does the United States have leverage?

