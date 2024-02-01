57°F
Letters

LETTER: Crime and punishment

Roland Rogers North Las Vegas
January 31, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
A woman stops to pet a dog wearing sunglass as panhandlers and performers occupy spots along th ...
A woman stops to pet a dog wearing sunglass as panhandlers and performers occupy spots along the pedestrian bridge leading to New York New York on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Stopping or loitering on a pedestrian bridge that spans the Strip is now a misdemeanor that attracts a six-month jail sentence and/or a fine of $1,000.

Sean Larimer killed three people while driving under the influence some time ago, and last week was once again arrested for DUI. It is expected that he will be jailed for six months and will pay $625 to cover court costs.

What a shame that loitering on a bridge is considered a greater crime than driving under the influence, and that loitering on a bridge brands one a criminal that could very possibly ruin one’s life. I just shake my head in disbelief.

