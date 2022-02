Maybe the residents need to look inward.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle in the 3600 block of Boulder Highway near the U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp, on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

In response to your Sunday story, “A glimpse into life as a Siena Suites tenant”: Did you ever ask Montreal Fletcher — whom, as the article notes, “was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge early this month” — or her battered pregnant fiancé, Imani Jones, why they think police patrols and violence are so high in Siena Suites?