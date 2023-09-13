LETTER: Criminal uses stolen money to do this

The Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The biggest problem in this country is our legal system. After reading the Saturday article (“Victim of plot accused of fraud”) regarding the SBA fraud scam, I was amazed. At the end of the article, the person arrested for the scam, that netted him $910,000 from our government program, was allowed to post bail.

Isn’t it obvious that the money used to post bail was probably from the funds scammed from the SBA. This is the same as using money stolen to pay a fine to settle a criminal complaint of theft.

Instead of spending millions of dollars to host a race car event, let’s use that money to build more jails. As the old saying goes, “If you build it, they will come.”