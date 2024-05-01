78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Criminals make us change our habits

Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images
Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images
More Stories
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
COMMENTARY: Biden’s warfare — legal, economic and social
(Brightline)
LETTER: Rail line to California
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Misinformation on inflation
Former president Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Donald Trump had a little help with all the indictments
Linda Cassaro Las Vegas
April 30, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

In response to your Saturday story on credit card skimming: I was a scammed three times at the gas pumps. My solution is to go inside the store and pay there. Since I have been doing that, I have not had any problems. Go to your bank and cash a check to get your money. Try not to use the ATM. I was scammed at an ATM and my information was spread around town. The criminals bought gift cards, which they can sell.

Unfortunately, we have been forced to change our habits. We have products locked behind doors. We have to push a button to get the product. Stores have cameras at self-checkout. I have been asked for identification at some self-checkouts. Some are limiting the number of items.

Unfortunately, I don’t see this getting any better.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Brightline)
LETTER: Rail line to California
Albert Conant Las Vegas

This is progress? Four years and billions of dollars to build a roughly 200-mile stretch of rail from California to Nevada.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Misinformation on inflation
Victor J. Moss Las Vegas

The Biden administration is going all out to convince people that inflation is not as bad as it really is.

FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News listens as President Donald Trump and Democratic can ...
LETTER: A Trump-Biden cage debate
David Lyons Las Vegas

I would love to see a debate between our two presumptive presidential candidates. Just the two of them, one-on-one.

An artist rendering of Brightline West is displayed during the groundbreaking ceremony of Brig ...
LETTER: Groundbreaking on a rail line to California
Mike Growney Las Vegas

I’m voting against every politician who — in the picture at the groundbreaking shown in the Review-Journal — celebrated pouring our tax money down the drain.

LETTER: Nevada’s open space is a gift
Evan Blythin Blue Diamond

The governor’s suggestion to release more of Nevada’s federally owned land is a form of federal spending and diminishes Nevada’s gift of open space.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Vegas needs its own walk of stars
recommend 2
LETTER: Las Vegas and the Colorado River
recommend 3
LETTER: Here’s who’s to blame for Nevada housing ‘crisis’
recommend 4
LETTER: The peacock shows its true colors
recommend 5
LETTER: Biden moves to abandon Israel in favor of Hamas
recommend 6
LETTER: Jacky Rosen hits the airwaves