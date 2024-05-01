LETTER: Criminals make us change our habits

In response to your Saturday story on credit card skimming: I was a scammed three times at the gas pumps. My solution is to go inside the store and pay there. Since I have been doing that, I have not had any problems. Go to your bank and cash a check to get your money. Try not to use the ATM. I was scammed at an ATM and my information was spread around town. The criminals bought gift cards, which they can sell.

Unfortunately, we have been forced to change our habits. We have products locked behind doors. We have to push a button to get the product. Stores have cameras at self-checkout. I have been asked for identification at some self-checkouts. Some are limiting the number of items.

Unfortunately, I don’t see this getting any better.