Letters

LETTER: Criminals won’t obey gun laws

Jack Oliver Las Vegas
February 6, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
A sign reading "Gun Free Zone" is posted near around Times Square, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is seeking to limit where concealed weapons can be carried in his state. This is in response to the recent mass shooting there and others around the country.

How will this help anything? The bad guy doesn’t care about laws and because the police can’t be everywhere, a person legally carrying a weapon may be our first line of defense.

